Successful financing round is co-led by a consortium of specialized blockchain and fintech investors, including Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital, as well as DeFi Technologies, a NEO …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SEBA Bank Raises CHF 110 Million In Series C Funding To Fuel International Growth And Drive Institutional Business - January 12, 2022
- USD/CHF slides under 0.9200 as dollar longs flushed out after hot CPI fails to spur fresh hawkish Fed bets - January 12, 2022
- Dr. Ricardo Bellera, Board-Certified Interventional Cardiologist Joins Modern Heart & Vascular - January 12, 2022