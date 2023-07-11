For the current financial year, we now expect sales of CHF 235–255 million (previously CHF 300–340 million) and an EBITDA margin of approx. 10% (previously approx. 20%). The expectation for the gross …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Sensirion Holding AG: Adjusted outlook for 2023 due to challenging market environment; strong medium-term prospects thanks to full R&D pipeline - July 11, 2023
- USD/CHF drops to over two-month low, below mid-0.8800s as USD selling remains unabated - July 10, 2023
- CHF 1,000 notes returning to banks - July 10, 2023