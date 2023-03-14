CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media ReleaseMarch 14, 2023, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Tecan driving sales well beyond CHF 1 billion with strong double-digit growth - March 14, 2023
- Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion’s revenue grows to CHF 321.7 million in a challenging economic environment - March 14, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls showing their cards for a significant correction - March 13, 2023