Sensirion Holding Prices Its IPO At CHF 36/shr

Sensirion Holding AG, a manufacturer of environmental and flow sensors domiciled in Staefa, Switzerland, has priced the Initial Public Offering of its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange. Sensirion shares will be traded on SIX Swiss Exchange from today.
