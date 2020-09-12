The spread of coronavirus and the fear of the second round of lockdowns is the most important theme impacting global foreign exchange markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- September 2020: Forex Relative Valuation And Trading Opportunities - September 12, 2020
- USD/CHF trades with modest losses, around 0.9100 mark post-US CPI - September 11, 2020
- Screening Eagle extends its growth capital to CHF 60 million for Inspection Tech - September 11, 2020