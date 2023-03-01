PRESS RELEASE Phase 1 clinical trial (CHIHUAHUA) demonstrates that single dose of second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0) is safe and well-tolerated, and indicates a compelling dosing profileOn track …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Sequana Medical announces positive results from CHIHUAHUA, Phase 1 clinical trial of second-generation DSR product for congestive heart failure - March 1, 2023
- Financial year 2022 – Implenia significantly increases profit in a challenging market environment - March 1, 2023
- USD/CHF retreats towards 0.9400 amid mixed sentiment, Swiss Retail Sales, US PMIs eyed - February 28, 2023