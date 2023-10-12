In today’s deep dive, let’s shift our attention to the American Dollar to Swiss Franc (USDCHF) pairing, currently in anticipatory limbo as it awaits key inflation data from the U.S. A swift glance at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Seven red days for USD/CHF: A prelude to more decline? - October 12, 2023
- USD/CHF hovers above 0.9000, focus on US CPI, Swiss Producer and Import Prices - October 12, 2023
- Givaudan Sales Dragged By Currency Effects, Still Weak North America - October 12, 2023