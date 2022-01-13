In a dynamic market environment characterized by high demand, supply chain bottlenecks and the COVID-19 pandemic, SFS seized opportunities that arose in each of its segments to boost its sales by 11.0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SFS harnesses strong market demand in 2021 to achieve record results - January 13, 2022
- Sales financial year and fourth quarter 2021 - January 13, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 0.9155. - January 13, 2022