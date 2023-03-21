It has a global footprint of more than 12 100 employees at 205 locations in 37 countries and generated sales of CHF 2.9 billion in 2022. OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Pfäffikon together with its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- UBS upgraded to ‘Buy’ by BofA on Credit Suisse takeover - March 21, 2023
- Shareholders approved all resolutions - March 21, 2023
- On Holding stock surges over 20% on strong sales, margin expansion - March 21, 2023