Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Article 53 of the SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules SIKA WITH SALES UP BY 7.9% – CONSOLIDATION OF MBCC ACQUISITION – PROFIT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED Sales up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SIKA WITH SALES UP BY 7.9% – CONSOLIDATION OF MBCC ACQUISITION – PROFIT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2023 CONFIRMED - August 3, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 200-SMA towards 0.8700 on US NFP day - August 3, 2023
- USD/CHF consolidates its recent gains above the 0.8740 area, eyes on US NFP - August 3, 2023