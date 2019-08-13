Spectroplast AG, headquartered in Zurich, has just completed a CHF 1.5 million seed round with Munich-based AM Ventures Holding GmbH (AMV), allowing them to move further ahead in silicone 3D printing.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Silicone 3D Printing Startup Spectroplast Completes CHF 1.5 Million Seed Round with AMV - August 13, 2019
- COPD vs. CHF: Similarities and Differences - August 13, 2019
- BRIEF-Bank Linth Llb AG H1 Profit Increased By 6.3% To CHF 12.9 Mln - August 13, 2019