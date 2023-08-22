CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRSKAN Group demonstrates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SKAN Group demonstrates operational strength - August 22, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Further downside past 0.8800 appears more impulsive - August 21, 2023
- USD/CHF loses momentum above the 0.8750 mark ahead of Swiss Trade data - August 21, 2023