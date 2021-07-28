A study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers reveals that people living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked while they are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Sleep apnea increases risk of sudden death, cardiovascular conditions
A study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers reveals that people living with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that occurs when a person’s airway becomes blocked while they are …