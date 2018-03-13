Expectations of any change in policy from the Bank are very low indeed, for pretty much all of 2018 But, says UBS … The SNB is expected to hold rates at -0.75%. UBS economics expects the SNB’s first hike to come in December 2018, assuming ECB tapering …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SNB meet this week – what to expect (and when). And where to for EUR/CHF. - March 13, 2018
- SNB monetary policy announcement due Thursday – what to expect for CHF(preview) - March 13, 2018
- Investors Significantly Reduce JPY And CHF Shorts - March 13, 2018