I posted a couple of quickie previews earlier this week for the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss franc here: If you read that one you’ll have a spoiler to this post – no change to policy is pretty much the unanimous expectation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SNB meet this week – what to expect (and when). And where to for EUR/CHF. - March 13, 2018
- SNB monetary policy announcement due Thursday – what to expect for CHF(preview) - March 13, 2018
- Investors Significantly Reduce JPY And CHF Shorts - March 13, 2018