I’ve had a quick flick through but nothing of real note that I can see on first sight understandably as the bulletin is generally a summary of recent activity plus a survey of Swiss companies. Of interest to fx traders, but no great surprise hopefully …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Georg Fischer Raises CHF 200 Million On Swiss Capital Market - March 21, 2018
- SNB notes CHF strength in latest quarterly bulletin - March 21, 2018
- USD/CHF Ready For Another Leg Higher - March 21, 2018