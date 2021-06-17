The SNB kept the key sight deposit rate steady at -0.75% while maintaining the 3-Month Libor Target Range steady between -1.25% to -0.25%, as widely expected. Amidst the SNB’s inaction, the Swiss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
SNB steers rates on a steady course at -0.75%, USD/CHF refreshes monthly tops
The SNB kept the key sight deposit rate steady at -0.75% while maintaining the 3-Month Libor Target Range steady between -1.25% to -0.25%, as widely expected. Amidst the SNB’s inaction, the Swiss …