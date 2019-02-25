Prior week’s release can be found here. Very minimal changes to overall sight deposits on the week, nothing much to really gather from the release here as once again it highlights the relative comfort …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SNB total sight deposits w.e. 22 February CHF 576.5 bn vs CHF 576.3 bn prior - February 25, 2019
- USD/CHF trades with modest losses, just below the parity mark - February 25, 2019
- BRIEF-IVF Hartmann Holding FY EBIT Down At CHF 16.6 Mln - February 25, 2019