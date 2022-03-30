SNSF awards NCCR MARVEL a third tranche of 12.33 Million CHF

The Swiss National Science Foundation has awarded MARVEL full funding plus the highest possible bonus for its third and final phase, which will run from May 2022 until April 2026.
