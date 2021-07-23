Half Year Report/Interim Report 23.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. – BB Biotech raised its allocation to promising small and mid caps Inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Solid second quarter for the biotech industry – BB Biotech raised its allocation to promising small and mid caps
Half Year Report/Interim Report 23.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. – BB Biotech raised its allocation to promising small and mid caps Inflation …