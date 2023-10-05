A Valencia hospital has launched a trial of a new AI based smartphone app intended to listen to a user’s voice in order to scan for signs of oncoming heart failure.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Spanish hospital trials AI app to monitor for heart failure - October 5, 2023
- EUR/CHF set to trade back to 0.95 over coming months – ING - October 5, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hovers above 0.9150 ahead of US Jobless Claims - October 5, 2023