The public broadcaster, the SSR, says if the licence fee is cut to CHF 200, from the current CHF 335, it will lead to hundreds of job losses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- SSR warns of hundreds of job losses - November 21, 2023
- USD/CHF falls for the third session near 0.8830, FOMC minutes awaited - November 21, 2023
- One year later, Club Q victims are still fighting for transparency and funds donated in their names - November 21, 2023