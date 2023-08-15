Half Year Results/Miscellaneous15-Aug-2023 / 07:00 CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Half-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Straumann Group reports strong second-quarter result - August 15, 2023
- Tecan reports solid underlying sales growth in the first half of 2023 and confirms its outlook for full year 2023 - August 15, 2023
- UBS Stock Gains But Don’t Get Too Excited Just Yet - August 14, 2023