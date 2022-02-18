Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given New CHF 2,021 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co. - February 18, 2022
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts - February 18, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: The swissy is on the backfoot as risk bounces back - February 17, 2022