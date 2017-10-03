Julian Zawistowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Golem, joins as technical advisor in advance of October token generation event ZUG, Switzerland, October 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Streamr, the decentralized peer-to-peer data sharing protocol, today announced the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF: Eurozone political woes brings 1.14 into focus – ING - October 3, 2017
- Streamr, The Decentralized Real-time Data Economy, Successfully Reaches 5 Million CHF Pre-sale Cap in 25 Minutes - October 3, 2017
- EUR/CHF Back Into Uptrend Channel - October 3, 2017