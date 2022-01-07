Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with infectious diseases and cancer, announced today that sales of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Strong Cresemba® (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 15 million sales milestone payment to Basilea - January 7, 2022
- Press Release: Strong Cresemba(R) (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 15 million sales milestone payment to Basilea - January 7, 2022
- Australian Dollar to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 6, 2022