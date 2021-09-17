Swiss operator Sunsrise UPC said it has started pre-orders of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be available to the public from 24 September. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Sunrise UPC starts pre-sales of new iPhones - September 17, 2021
- The new iPhones on the fastest and most reliable 5G network - September 17, 2021
- EUR/CHF to extend its rise towards 1.1029 on a break above downtrend at 1.0913 – Credit Suisse - September 17, 2021