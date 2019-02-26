Sweden is contributing SEK 10,000,000 (just over 1,100,000 CHF) in 2019 to help developing and least-developed countries (LDCs) participate more actively in global agricultural trade. This grant to th…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Sweden boosts developing countries’ farm trade with CHF 1 million - February 25, 2019
- USD/CHF: Buyers and sellers struggle around 1.0000 - February 25, 2019
- CHF Solutions files for upsized equity offering; shares down 2% - February 25, 2019