On 31 July 2023, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced it had made a loss of CHF 13.2 billion during the second quarter of 2023. This takes the bank’s net equity down to CHF 79 billion and pushes th …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF consolidates its recent gains above the 0.8740 area, eyes on US NFP - August 3, 2023
- Swiss central bank suffers large 2nd-quarter loss - August 3, 2023
- Rush Launches Program to Scale RPM for Chronic Conditions Management - August 3, 2023