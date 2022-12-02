Swiss data center operator Green has closed a $514 million refinancing. The company announced this week that it has completed the refinancing of its existing facilities with the closing of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss data center firm Green completes $514 million refinancing - December 2, 2022
- USD/CHF bounces off 13-day-low as market consolidates ahead of US NFP - December 1, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dips 80 pips amidst a soft US Dollar - December 1, 2022