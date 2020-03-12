Online transactions in Switzerland reached a total of CHF 10.3 billion in 2019, a growth of 8.4 percent compared with the prior year, according to the Swiss Mail Order Association (VSV). Customers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Swiss e-commerce transactions pass CHF 10 bln in 2019
Online transactions in Switzerland reached a total of CHF 10.3 billion in 2019, a growth of 8.4 percent compared with the prior year, according to the Swiss Mail Order Association (VSV). Customers …