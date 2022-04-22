The Swiss Franc was a notable underperformer within the complex of perceived safe-havens during the final session of the week while the recently troubled Japanese Yen was the outperformer even as U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen Trade Places amid Latest Dollar Rush - April 22, 2022
- FxWirePro: GBP/CHF halts upside at 200-DMA, retraces into daily cloud post poor UK Retail Sales data - April 22, 2022
- USD/CHF breaks its consolidation range of 0.9540-0.9550 on the downside as DXY softens - April 22, 2022