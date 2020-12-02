Saturday 28 November 2020 1 CHF = 9.3905 SEK CHF SEK rate for 28/11/2020 Friday 27 November 2020 1 CHF = 9.3905 SEK CHF SEK rate for 27/11/2020 Thursday 26 November 2020 1 CHF = 9.4051 SEK CHF SEK …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc (CHF) to Swedish Krona (SEK) exchange rate history - December 1, 2020
- Achiko AG Enters into a Convertible Note of Up to CHF $2 Million with Negma Group - November 30, 2020
- Achiko AG enters into a convertible note of up to CHF 2m with Negma Group - November 30, 2020