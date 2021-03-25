The bank is unable to escape from the very expansionary policy in the short term, but the degree of concern over franc strength has eased slightly given depreciation this year. Global recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Swiss Franc Concern Eases At SNB, USD/CHF Rate Close To 8-Month High - March 25, 2021
- Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Sinks as Risk-Off Market Mood Drive Demand for Safe-Haven Currencies - March 25, 2021
- Swiss Franc Strength Eases At SNB, USD/CHF Rate Close To 8-Month High - March 25, 2021