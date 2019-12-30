Or is there some dollar-selling still ahead? Earlier today, USD/CHF broke below the green support zone and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, triggering further deterioration and a breakdown below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Producer Lee Mendelson Dies on Christmas Day at Age 86 - December 30, 2019
- Swiss Franc – Is There Any Stopping It? - December 30, 2019
- USD/CHF drops to fresh four-month low as greenback extends losses - December 29, 2019