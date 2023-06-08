Foreign exchange analysts at HSBC Bank suggest the Euro to Swiss Franc (EUR-CHF) exchange rate is a good buy at 0.9750, aiming for a target of 0.9950 and a stop at 0.9650. The researchers view the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc Overvalued, Buy EUR To CHF Rate Say HBC Analysts - June 8, 2023
- UBS Acquisition Of Credit Suisse: More Problems Ahead - June 8, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears in control and eye downside extension - June 8, 2023