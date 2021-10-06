For much of 2021, the GBP/CHF cross has been subject to volatile but sustained Swiss Franc strength. After a robust melt higher in January and February, the pair has remained in a sustained downtrend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: GBP/CHF, AUD/CHF, CHF/JPY Technical Setups - October 6, 2021
- USD/CHF sticks to gains near 0.9300 mark, lacks follow-through amid risk-off - October 6, 2021
- CapitaLand Builds First Hope School in India for INR 45 Million to Provide Children with Access to Education - October 6, 2021