Bears remain firmly in control of EUR/CHF, as the pair fell to a fresh new yearly low at 1.0701. The pair closed Tuesday’s trade at the bottom end of a descending regression channel dating back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc Technical Analysis: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY, NZD/CHF - August 21, 2021
- Global Congestive Heart Failure Business Market Unit Size, Status and Global Outlook – Pfizer., Novartis., Merck., Sanofi. - August 21, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Swiss Franc weakens, bulls target 0.9200 - August 21, 2021