Below is a table showing 7 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2021, covering the Swiss Franc (CHF) to Chinese Yuan (CNY) conversion. Converting Swiss Franc (CHF) to Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Swiss Franc to Chinese Yuan Spot Exchange Rates for 2021 - January 10, 2021
- Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 64” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) - January 10, 2021
- Algerian Dinar to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2021 - January 9, 2021