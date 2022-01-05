Below is a table showing 4 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2022, covering the Swiss Franc (CHF) to Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) conversion. Converting Swiss Franc (CHF) to Kuwaiti Dinar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc to Kuwaiti Dinar Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 5, 2022
- USD/CHF edges higher above 0.9150, focus on US ADP, FOMC Minutes - January 4, 2022
- Samoa Tala to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 4, 2022