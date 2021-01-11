Below is a table showing 8 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2021, covering the Swiss Franc (CHF) to Lithuanian Litas (LTL) conversion. Converting Swiss Franc (CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Swiss Franc to Lithuanian Litas Spot Exchange Rates for 2021 - January 10, 2021
- GBP to CHF Exchange Rate Tumbles as Coronavirus Lockdowns Boost Safe Haven Franc - January 10, 2021
- Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 48 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts - January 10, 2021