Below is a table showing 6 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2022, covering the Swiss Franc (CHF) to Moldovan Leu (MDL) conversion. Converting Swiss Franc (CHF) to Moldovan Leu …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Franc to Moldovan Leu Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 7, 2022
- ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts - January 7, 2022
- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales by Astellas in the U.S. trigger CHF 15 million sales milestone payment to Basilea - January 7, 2022