Date Swiss Franc to South Korean Won Monthly Exchange Rates; Saturday 1: CHF1 CHF = ₩1303.9911: Swiss Franc South Korean Won rate for 01/01/2022: Sunday 2 January 2 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swissquote Sees Another Record Year as 2021 Profits Jump 111% - January 13, 2022
- Swiss Franc to South Korean Won Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 13, 2022
- Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group - January 13, 2022