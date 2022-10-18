Below is a table showing 287 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2022, covering the Swiss Franc (CHF) to US Dollar (USD) conversion. Converting Swiss Franc (CHF) to US Dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Swiss Franc to US Dollar Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - October 18, 2022
- CHF/USD – Swiss Franc US Dollar - October 18, 2022
- USD/CHF steadies around mid-0.9900s as DXY bears retreat on hawkish Fed bets - October 17, 2022
Discussion about this post