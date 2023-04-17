The Swiss government has awarded an advisory mandate worth up to 8.7 million Swiss francs ($9.70 million) to Alvarez & Marsal Switzerland, linked to the rescue of Credit Suisse , according to state …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears prowl below trendline resistance - April 17, 2023
- Swiss government awards $9.7 mln contract related to Credit Suisse – UBS merger - April 17, 2023
- Convert Canadian Dollar To Swiss Franc - April 17, 2023