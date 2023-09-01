The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is facing financial difficulties due to numerous crises and record numbers of people in humanitarian distress, alongside a fall donations. This week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss government throws Red Cross a lifeline - September 1, 2023
- USD/CHF: Franc steady as Swiss inflation rises, US NFP data next - September 1, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Prods key resistance around 0.8840 ahead of Swiss inflation, US NFP - September 1, 2023