The central bank also maintained its forecast for the Swiss economy to grow by about 1% this year. USD/ CHF dived after the news was released. USD/ CHF plunged over 0.7% to 0.9051.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss National Bank Unexpectedly Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged; USD/ CHF Dives by Over 0.7% - September 29, 2023
- Switzerland allocates CHF 100M for humanitarian demining in Ukraine - September 29, 2023
- Swiss approve CHF 100 million package to demine Ukraine - September 29, 2023