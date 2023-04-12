Swiss ODA amounted to CHF 4.274 billion, with asylum-related costs in Switzerland accounting for more than a quarter of that total. Excluding these asylum costs, the ODA/GNI ratio was 0.40%. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Official Development Aid (ODA) in 2022 reaches record high of 0.56% of Gross National Income (GNI) due to war in Ukraine - April 12, 2023
- Swiss Franc (CHF) to US Dollar (USD) exchange rate history - April 12, 2023
- 6/2023・Shareholders approve all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2023 - April 12, 2023