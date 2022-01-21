Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target at Barclays - January 21, 2022
- Annual results 2021: Union Bancaire Privée posts net earnings of CHF 201.2 million, up 10.9% - January 21, 2022
- PRESS RELEASE: BB BIOTECH AG: 2021 was a difficult year for biotech equity markets – increased dividend of CHF 3.85 proposed - January 21, 2022