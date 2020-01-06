Seven companies joined the Swiss Stock Exchange in a year that saw trading turnover grow by 8.5% to reach almost CHF 1’500 billion. Following the EU’s decision on equivalence, trading in Swiss shares …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Stock Exchange: Growth And Records In 2019 - January 6, 2020
- Market Brief: Mideast Tensions Retain Their Grip On Sentiment - January 6, 2020
- USD/CHF stalls three-day winning streak amid broad USD pullback - January 5, 2020